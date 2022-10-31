Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carrots, Apple, Peanut Butter and more-Human food that are safe for your pets

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Dogs have a different digestive system than humans, which may result in some human food posing a threat to their health, while some human foods can benefit your dog's health with some nutrients. Here are such  foods that you can give which are safe for dogs


     

    Around 80 million homeless dogs and cats don't have proper access to either care or food in India. Meanwhile, due to inflation, many pet owners prefer to give homemade foods to their pets, but we must understand which human foods are safe for pets. Talking about dogs have a different digestive system from humans, which may result in some human food posing a threat to their health.

    Carrots: Vitamin A, which is healthy for a dog's immune system, skin and coat, is present in carrots. Chewing on carrots can also help dogs remove the plaque from their teeth, ensuring good dental health.

    Watermelon: A watermelon is a safe option for dogs to eat, but you should remove all the seeds first because they can clog your dog's intestines. It has a high water content that can help dogs stay hydrated. It also contains a significant range of vitamins A, C and B-6.

    Apple: Apples are full of necessary vitamins, such as vitamins A and C, that can wonder for our pets. Apples are a good source of fibre and help maintain our fur babies' digestive health.

    White Rice: As cooked, plain white rice can be easy to digest for dogs and helps bind stools. It is also beneficial to feed your dog with an upset stomach.

     

    Peanut Butter: Unsalted peanut butter without sugar or sweeteners can be healthy for your dogs to eat in moderation. Peanut butter contains protein, healthy fats, vitamins B and E, niacin and vitamin B3. It's crucial to ensure that xylitol. 

    Fish: Shrimp, salmon and tuna are excellent sources and can be consumed by dogs without creating problems. Omega-3 fatty acids in tuna and salmon aid the dog's immune system, skin health and coat. Shrimp contains vitamin B, which helps in healthy blood circulation and the digestive tract of dogs.

    Green Beans: Plain green beans can provide a portion of healthy food for dogs. The calcium in beans, along with other nutrients like vitamin K and iron, is an excellent source of protein. Dogs can eat both cooked and uncooked green beans without any seasoning. Please ensure that the beans are chopped finely to pieces to avoid choking.

