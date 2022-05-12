Cancer to Aries, 6 zodiac signs with the highest sex drives

Do you want to know how your zodiac sign influences your sexual life? The zodiac signs that are most likely to excel at sex are given below.

Except for enough preparation and understanding of satisfying your partner, nothing can guarantee you the most satisfactory sex. While going for various sex positions involves a lot of flexibility and guts, getting to the G-spot, the centre of sexual arousal and desire, demands a lot of navigation. However, some people are faultless and natural during sex. They know just what to say and do at the appropriate times. As a result, the zodiac signs that are most likely to excel at sex are mentioned below.



Aries: You can count on an Aries to provide a memorable sexual encounter since they are so wonderful in bed. To them, sex is natural, intense, and passionate. Because having intense and passionate sex is as natural to Aries as breathing, it consumes them.

Pisces: They are dreamers in bed and are incredibly romantic. They will offer their spouse the finest orgasm in bed after they feel comfortable and confident. They'll be more willing to try new things and go above and above to make their spouse feel special. In bed, a Piscean may be described as a sex god!



Virgo: Although timid, Virgos are the kings of the bedroom. They are typically perceived as stiff, yet their wild side emerges in bed. They are very sexual individuals that like having fun with their spouse. They like experimenting with different postures, role-playing, and even bonding.



Cancer: For them, sex is more of an emotional relationship. The stronger their attachment to their lover, the stronger their desire. When they are truly in love with their lover, they become sexual. Once they've broken free from their shell, they'll be more interested in sexual desire and pleasure.

Capricorns: Saturn-ruled Capricorns have a reputation for always being serious and committed to work, according to astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou-Wells, creator of KnowTheZodiac. "Their famed determination and endurance pays off sexually since they have more stamina than most zodiac signs," explains Trenou-Wells. They're also hard in the bedroom, so sex with a Capricorn isn't for the faint of heart. Capricorn's love of hard labour is one of the reasons he's so amazing in bed. Also Read: Digital detox to learning new skills: 5 ways to look after your mental well-being

