Happy New Year: According to numerology, 2026 will be the year of the Sun. If you bring some items related to the Sun God into your home this year, your luck can change. This will bring progress to the home and open the doors to wealth in life.
2026 Year of the Sun
Numerologically, 2026 is the year of the Sun (2+0+2+6=10=1). Worshipping the Sun God brings special results, as the Sun represents honor, progress, and prosperity.
Bring these items home in the New Year
Bringing Sun-related items home at the start of 2026 invites the Sun God's blessings. These objects bring happiness, prosperity, and success. Let's see what's lucky to get.
Picture of seven horses
A seven-horse chariot represents the Sun, making this picture auspicious. On New Year's, bring one home and place it in the east, ensuring the horses face inwards.
Statue of the Sun God
Bringing a statue or picture of the Sun God home for the New Year is auspicious. Place it in the east direction of your house to boost your honor and pave the way for progress.
Sun symbol made of copper
Since 2026 is the year of the Sun, bringing a copper Sun symbol home is very lucky. Place it at the main door, sprinkle it with holy water, and apply a kumkum mark daily.
