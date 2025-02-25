Bridal Glam: 5 must-try bridal hairstyles for your big day

Your wedding day is one of the most special moments of your life, and every bride deserves to look flawless from head to toe. While the dress and makeup play a significant role, your hairstyle can truly elevate your bridal look. Whether you prefer a classic updo or dreamy waves, here are five must-try bridal hairstyles that will make you feel like a queen on your big day.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Elegant Low Bun For a timeless and sophisticated look, an elegant low bun is the perfect choice. This style works beautifully with traditional veils and hair accessories.



Tip: Add fresh flowers or delicate hairpins to enhance the charm of this classic hairstyle.



2. Sleek High Ponytail For a modern and chic bridal style, a sleek high ponytail adds sophistication while keeping your hair away from your face.



Tip: Use a shine serum and backcombing at the crown for extra volume and a polished finish.



3. Romantic Loose Waves Soft, loose waves exude romance and elegance, perfect for brides who want a natural yet glamorous appearance.



Tip: Use a volumizing mousse and large-barrel curling iron to create soft curls that last all day.

4. Braided Crown Updo A braided crown updo gives a regal and bohemian vibe, making it ideal for outdoor or beach weddings.



Tip: Pair this look with subtle baby’s breath flowers woven into the braid for a fairytale effect.



5. Messy Chignon A messy chignon offers a relaxed yet refined look, perfect for brides who want a blend of effortless and stylish.



Tip: Pull out a few face-framing strands for a soft, romantic touch.

