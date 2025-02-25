Bridal Glam: 5 must-try bridal hairstyles for your big day

Your wedding day is one of the most special moments of your life, and every bride deserves to look flawless from head to toe. While the dress and makeup play a significant role, your hairstyle can truly elevate your bridal look. Whether you prefer a classic updo or dreamy waves, here are five must-try bridal hairstyles that will make you feel like a queen on your big day.
 

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Elegant Low Bun

For a timeless and sophisticated look, an elegant low bun is the perfect choice. This style works beautifully with traditional veils and hair accessories.

Tip: Add fresh flowers or delicate hairpins to enhance the charm of this classic hairstyle.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Sleek High Ponytail

For a modern and chic bridal style, a sleek high ponytail adds sophistication while keeping your hair away from your face.

Tip: Use a shine serum and backcombing at the crown for extra volume and a polished finish.
 

 

article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Romantic Loose Waves

Soft, loose waves exude romance and elegance, perfect for brides who want a natural yet glamorous appearance.

Tip: Use a volumizing mousse and large-barrel curling iron to create soft curls that last all day.

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Braided Crown Updo

A braided crown updo gives a regal and bohemian vibe, making it ideal for outdoor or beach weddings.

Tip: Pair this look with subtle baby’s breath flowers woven into the braid for a fairytale effect.
 

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Messy Chignon

A messy chignon offers a relaxed yet refined look, perfect for brides who want a blend of effortless and stylish.

Tip: Pull out a few face-framing strands for a soft, romantic touch.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues MEG

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple RBA

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Temple

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes MEG

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond MEG

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond

Recent Stories

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report anr

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

Best smartwatches under Rs 10000 in 2025 our top picks and its features gcw

Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in 2025 – Our top picks and its features

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more iwh

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

PHOTOS 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora spotted outside salon; fans call her ageless beauty RBA

PHOTOS: 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora spotted outside salon; fans call her ageless beauty

DMK workers deface, paint black colour on Hindi words at Tamil Nadu govt offices, railway stations (WATCH)

DMK workers deface, paint black on Hindi words at TN govt offices, railway stations amid language row | WATCH

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon