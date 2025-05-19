Bhagawat Gita: 5 inspiring quotes to keep one going during tough times
The Bhagavad Gita offers timeless wisdom and strength. Here are 5 powerful quotes to inspire resilience, focus, and inner peace during life's toughest challenges
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
"You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work."
(Chapter 2, Verse 47)
“Karmanye vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshou kada chana.”
- Meaning: Focus on your duty and efforts without being attached to the results.
- Why it inspires: It teaches us to act with sincerity and leave the outcome to a higher power, relieving anxiety about success or failure.
"The soul is neither born, and nor does it die."
(Chapter 2, Verse 20)
“Na jāyate mriyate vā kadācin...”
- Meaning: The true self (Atman) is eternal and cannot be destroyed.
- Why it inspires: This verse gives strength in adversity, reminding us that our spirit is indestructible, even in the face of great loss or fear.
There is nothing lost or wasted in this life. Even a little effort towards spiritual awareness will protect you from the greatest fear."
(Chapter 2, Verse 40)
“In this endeavor, there is no loss or diminution...”
- Meaning: Every small step you take has value and lasting impact.
- Why it inspires: It encourages persistence, even if progress seems slow, reminding us that effort is never in vain.
A person who is not disturbed by happiness and distress and is steady in both is certainly eligible for liberation."
(Chapter 2, Verse 15)
“Yam hi na vyathayantyete purusham purusharshabha...”
- Meaning: Endurance and emotional balance are key qualities of strength.
- Why it inspires: Teaches resilience—true inner peace comes from equanimity, not external circumstances.
When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a lamp in a windless place."
(Chapter 6, Verse 19)
“Yathā dīpo nivāta-stho neṅgate sopamā smṛtā...”
- Meaning: Stillness and focus bring clarity.
- Why it inspires: Even in chaos, cultivating inner calm through focus can help us stay grounded and purposeful.