7 Life-changing diet rules from Bhagavad Gita for health and long life
These timeless principles from the Bhagavad Gita promote not just a longer life, but also a healthier, more balanced approach to eating and living.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
7 Life-changing diet rules from Bhagavad Gita
Mindful eating involves paying full attention to the act of eating, focusing on the taste, texture, and nutritional value of food. This practice enhances digestion, prevents overeating, and fosters a stronger connection with your body's needs. By cultivating awareness during meals, mindful eating promotes better physical health and emotional well-being.
Eat Sattvic (Pure) Foods
The Bhagavad Gita emphasizes consuming sattvic foods, which are fresh, natural, and light. These include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and dairy products. Such foods promote vitality, clarity of mind, and longevity.
Timely Meals
Maintaining regular meal times ensures better digestion and energy levels. Eating at irregular intervals can disrupt the body's natural rhythm, leading to fatigue and health issues.
Avoid Excessively Spicy or Bitter Foods
Overly spicy, pungent, or bitter foods are said to disturb the mind and emotions. The Gita advises moderation in seasoning to maintain calmness and harmony within the body and mind.
Focus on Cleanliness
The Gita underscores the importance of clean, uncontaminated food. Hygiene in food preparation and consumption is essential for maintaining physical health and spiritual purity.
Moderation is Key
Eating in moderation is highlighted as a path to health and discipline. Overeating burdens the digestive system, while undereating deprives the body of energy. A balanced approach ensures optimal functioning and prolonged well-being.
Respect Your Body's Needs
The Gita advocates tuning into your body and understanding its unique requirements. Avoiding excess indulgence and honoring what your body truly needs supports longevity and balance.
Avoid Tamasic (Heavy) Foods
Tamasic foods, like stale, over-processed, or excessively greasy items, diminish energy and cloud the mind. The Gita advises against such foods as they lead to lethargy and weaken both body and spirit over time.