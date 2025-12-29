Top 5 Must-Try Biryani Places in Hyderabad for New Year Celebrations
Planning a New Year celebration in Hyderabad? Indulge in authentic Hyderabadi biryani from the city’s most loved eateries that promise rich flavours, aromatic rice, and a festive feast perfect for welcoming the New Year.
Top 5 Hyderabadi Biryani Spots
Hyderabad is synonymous with biryani. Just as Mumbai is the financial capital, Hyderabad is the biryani capital. For the real taste, you must visit these top 5 spots.
1. Bawarchi (RTC Cross Roads)
When you think of Hyderabadi biryani, Bawarchi comes to mind. For the authentic taste, head to the RTC Cross Roads location. Its unique flavor is a hit with everyone.
2. Shadab (Charminar)
They say you must do two things in Hyderabad: see the iconic Charminar and taste biryani. Do both at Shadab in Ghansi Bazaar. Enjoying spicy biryani near Charminar is bliss.
3. Cafe Bahar (Himayatnagar)
Cafe Bahar is the perfect spot for delicious Hyderabadi dum biryani. Paired with Mirchi ka Salan and raita, its taste is unique. The Himayatnagar branch is the best.
4. Mehfil (Narayanaguda)
Mehfil restaurant also serves amazing Hyderabadi biryani. It offers delicious chicken biryani at an affordable price. The Narayanaguda location is a perfect spot for biryani lovers.
5. Paradise (Secunderabad)
Paradise Hotel took Hyderabadi biryani global. It has fans nationally and internationally. Many celebrities and dignitaries taste Paradise biryani when they visit the city.
