Every gravy has a unique taste. You must choose the right cooking oil to enhance this flavour. You can change the oil for the same gravy and see the huge difference in taste. Cooking oil does not just add fat. It changes the aroma, taste, spice level, colour, and final output of your dish.

Traditional Tamil Nadu cooking gives a special place to sesame oil, coconut oil, and groundnut oil. You can pair sesame oil with pulikuzhambu, coconut oil with fish curry, and groundnut oil with sambar for the best results.

You can also learn how to use mustard oil, sunflower oil, rice bran oil, and olive oil to make your daily meals even more delicious.