Beer lovers SHOCKED as Telangana prices climb—How does Goa fare?

The Telangana government has announced a price hike for beer, impacting consumers looking to enjoy a cold one this summer. The increased prices came into effect on February 11th. Let's delve into the extent of the price increase in Telangana.

Beer Consumption Trends

Beer sales typically rise during summer. It's estimated that three out of every five alcohol consumers prefer beer. This highlights the high demand. The Telangana government's decision to increase beer prices adds to the financial burden on consumers. The price hike is around 15% per beer. With increased summer sales, the government anticipates an additional monthly revenue of Rs. 300 crore.

New Beer Prices in Telangana

New Prices: Kingfisher Light: Rs. 172 (from Rs. 150), KF Strong: Rs. 184 (from Rs. 160), KF Ultra Max: Rs. 253 (from Rs. 220), Budweiser Light: Rs. 241 (from Rs. 210), Budweiser Magnum: Rs. 253 (from Rs. 220), Tuborg Strong: Rs. 276 (from Rs. 240).

Beer Prices in Goa

Goa is known for its lower alcohol prices. Current beer prices in Goa: Kingfisher Premium Lager: Rs. 120, Bira 91 Blonde: Rs. 120, Budweiser Magnum Strong: Rs. 120, Carlsberg All Malt Premium: Rs. 120, Carlsberg Elephant Strong: Rs. 120, Kingfisher Ultra Lager: Rs. 150, Tuborg Green: Rs. 110. Note: Prices are based on online information and may vary locally.

Latest Videos