Baba Vanga's earthquake prediction: Is India facing imminent disaster?

Baba Vanga predicted devastating earthquakes in various parts of the world, including India, in 2025, many years ago. Now, India is experiencing continuous tremors.

Baba Vanga Predictions: Baba Vanga, who lost her sight as a child, had predicted many events decades ago. Many of her claims have proven to be accurate so far. She has also made some terrible predictions for 2025. The impact of this has started to be felt in India and other countries around the world in the past few days.

Baba Vanga Prediction

Baba Vanga had predicted many years ago that devastating earthquakes would occur in various parts of the world in 2025. She had also predicted that there would be large-scale destruction and that many people would lose their lives. Earthquake tremors have been felt from America to the Asian continent in the past few days. In India, tremors have been felt from Delhi to Bihar and Bengal. In such a situation, is the approaching time for Baba Vanga's prediction to come true? The fear has spread. Baba Vanga, who predicts future events even without any foresight, has predicted that many countries in the world will face devastating earthquakes in 2025. Due to this, there will be widespread disaster everywhere. She has also predicted that there will be great loss of life and property.

Frequent Earthquakes in India

She said in her prediction that the earthquake in the western coastal region of America would cause widespread devastation. From January until now, earthquakes have been felt at different times in many parts of India. Even in the national capital, Delhi, the earth has shaken several times this year. In some cases, the epicenter of the earthquake was said to be Delhi itself. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt from Bihar to West Bengal and Assam. Apart from this, earthquake tremors have been felt in various countries in Asia, America and other continents.

Who is this Baba Vanga

Who is Baba Vanga? The world calls Bulgaria's Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova as Baba Vanga. Her predictive ability is amazing and unimaginable. She was blind from a young age and lived most of her life in Bulgaria's Rupite area of the Belasica Mountains. She went missing for a few years after getting married and was found after a long time. Baba Vanga was born on January 31, 1911 and died on August 11, 1996. She was widely known in Eastern Europe in the late 1970s and 1980s for her clairvoyance and predictive abilities. She has made predictions decades ago. Baba Vanga's predictions of the 2001 US Twin Towers attack and the Corona virus have actually happened.

