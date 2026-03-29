Astrology Beliefs: Why Baby Girl is a 'Good Luck Charm' for the Family?
According to astrology, a baby girl's birth can bring loads of happiness and prosperity. But the real change depends on the family's mindset and the opportunities they give her. Here's what the stars have to say about it.
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Birth of a girl child in the house
Have you ever noticed how things suddenly change after a girl is born in some families? Sometimes the finances get better, or the home just feels more peaceful. Many call it a coincidence, but astrology sees it as a special sign. Our scriptures say a daughter's birth brings auspicious energy, especially if her horoscope has certain planetary combinations.
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Birth of a girl child is luck for the house
Astrology says every birth has a purpose. When a daughter is born, the planets in her horoscope are linked to the family's destiny. If the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter are strong in her chart, she brings happiness, wealth, and peace. This is exactly why our ancestors called a daughter a 'form of Lakshmi'.
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Which planets make a girl child lucky?
When a girl's horoscope has a strong Moon, she brings emotional balance to the family. This improves understanding among family members. Venus, the planet of happiness and wealth, is also key. If Venus is strong, her arrival can boost the family's financial situation.
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Blessing of Jupiter
The planet Jupiter represents knowledge, prosperity, and good luck. If Jupiter is in a good position in a daughter's chart, she opens the doors to progress for her family. Such girls often change their family's standing by excelling in their studies or career.
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How to increase positive energy in the house
Astrology isn't just about planets; it's also about the flow of energy. Girls are often naturally sensitive and balanced, which helps create a positive vibe at home. You must have often heard people say, 'A daughter's arrival brings peace.' This isn't just a saying; it's a real experience for many families.
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Does luck change immediately after a girl is born?
The changes might not happen the moment a baby girl is born. Astrology suggests that the transformation is usually gradual. A daughter's influence depends on a mix of her horoscope, her family's charts, and the home environment. So, it's not a superstition, but a potential energy shift.
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Comparing a girl child to Goddess Lakshmi
In our society, we consider a daughter to be a form of Goddess Lakshmi. This is not just a belief but also based on experience. In ancient times, people noticed that a family's wealth and prosperity would often increase after a daughter was born. Over time, this strengthened the belief that a daughter brings good fortune with her.
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