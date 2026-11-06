This greeting comes from the Arabic language. It holds a very special place in Islamic religious traditions. Islamic faith gives great importance to the tradition of greeting with peace right from the beginning of mankind. People also give priority to saying salaam, increasing affection, and strengthening brotherhood in society when they meet each other.

The Quran also mentions the concept of salaam. It suggests that a person should reply with a better greeting or at least the same greeting when someone greets them. This shows how important it is for Muslims to say salaam and reply to it.

How do people reply to this?

People usually reply with Wa Alaikum Assalam when someone greets them with Assalamu Alaikum. This simply means "May peace be upon you too."