Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand, calling her a 'greatest role model' and praising her lifelong dedication to social work and helping vulnerable communities.

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri has paid a heartfelt tribute to Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha following the royal's death, joining a wave of condolences from across the world for the diplomat, legal scholar and humanitarian. Sharing a message on Instagram, Opal reflected on the Princess's influence on her own commitment to social work and praised her lifelong dedication to helping vulnerable communities.

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"With deepest sorrow, I humbly pay my final respects," Opal wrote. Describing Princess Bajrakitiyabha as one of her greatest role models, she added, "Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Ratchathida has been one of my greatest role models in social work."

Opal highlighted the Princess's charitable efforts through the Princess Pa Foundation of the Thai Red Cross Society and her work supporting underprivileged communities and women, particularly female inmates. "Her Royal Highness devoted herself to alleviating suffering and creating opportunities for others through charitable works, particularly through the Princess Pa Foundation of the Thai Red Cross Society, as well as by assisting the underprivileged and uplifting the quality of life for women, especially female inmates. This reflects her immense compassion and unwavering determination to leave no one behind," she wrote.

The Miss World winner also spoke about the impact the Princess had on her personally. "As someone who has had the opportunity to engage in social work, I am deeply moved by her royal grace. Her Royal Highness demonstrated that understanding, compassion, and action can truly create profound and positive changes in people's lives," she added. She concluded by pledging to carry forward the Princess's example of service, writing, "I shall forever cherish her royal grace, and I will embrace her dedication as an inspiration to continue doing good for others." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Opal Suchata (@suchaaata)

Miss World Organisation Mourns Princess's Passing

Earlier, the Miss World Organisation issued an official statement mourning the Princess's passing. In a message signed by Chairwoman and CEO Julia Morley CBE, the organisation extended condolences to Thailand's Royal Family and citizens during a period of national mourning.

"On behalf of the Miss World Organisation and our global family, I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the Royal Family of Thailand, and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati," the statement read.

The organisation praised the Princess's distinguished career in public service. "Princess Bajrakitiyabha devoted her life to public service with remarkable dignity, compassion, and dedication. Her work as a legal scholar, diplomat, and humanitarian reflected a profound commitment to justice, education, and the well-being of others. Her Royal Highness earned the admiration of people across Thailand and around the world through her intelligence, grace, and unwavering sense of duty," it stated. The statement concluded with a message of solidarity for Thailand. "At this time of national mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King, the Royal Family, and all the people of Thailand. May they find comfort in the enduring legacy of a Princess whose life was dedicated to the service of others," she wrote.

A Life of Public Service

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away on June 11, 2026, at the age of 47. Thailand's Government Public Relations Department and the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the news, describing her as a respected national figure whose dedication to public service earned widespread admiration.

India Expresses Condolences

India also expressed condolences following the announcement. The Embassy of India in Bangkok said, "The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends its deepest condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. At this hour of profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King, the Royal Family, and the people of Thailand. The enduring contributions of Her Royal Highness in public service and diplomacy will be fondly remembered."

According to official statements, the Princess had remained in a coma since December 2022 after collapsing due to a heart-related condition while training her companion dog in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. Her condition later worsened because of a severe infection affecting multiple organ systems. The Royal Household Bureau said she passed away peacefully at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok despite ongoing treatment and continuous medical care.

Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha. She was widely respected for championing legal reform and rehabilitation initiatives, including the Kamlangjai ("Inspire") campaign supporting women prisoners and their reintegration into society. Her career included legal studies at Cornell University, service at Thailand's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, and a tenure as Thailand's ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014. In 2017, she was appointed a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul described her as "a pride of Thailand," adding that her "commitment to building a society of kindness, justice and equality will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation." Following her death, King Maha Vajiralongkorn directed that royal funeral rites be conducted with the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition. The Princess will lie in state at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in Bangkok's Grand Palace as Thailand pays tribute to her enduring legacy of service. (ANI)