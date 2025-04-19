Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 7 UNKNOWN secrets of this auspicious day
Akshaya Tritiya is self-accomplishing day, especially significant for auspicious activities. Lord Badrinath's doors open on this day, and Goddess Ganga descends to Lord Vishnu's feet. Good deeds performed on Akshaya Tritiya yields everlasting results
Akshaya Tritiya holds immense significance in Sanatan Dharma. No auspicious moment is required for this date. This year Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 30th. It is a day that bestows auspicious results, true to its name. It is celebrated every year on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month.
On this self-accomplishing day, commencing all auspicious activities like marriage, housewarming, and artistic endeavors is considered highly beneficial. According to astrology, both the Sun and Moon are in their exalted signs on Akshaya Tritiya. Let's explore 7 special aspects related to Akshaya Tritiya.
On Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of Lord Badrinath, one of the four Dhaams, open. On this day, the feet of Shri Bihari are seen once a year in Vrindavan. According to the Matsya Purana, worshiping Lord Vishnu with rice and lamps on Akshaya Tritiya bestows his special grace.
On Akshaya Tritiya, Goddess Ganga descended to Lord Vishnu's feet. It is believed that Satya Yuga, Dwapar Yuga, and Treta Yuga commenced from this day.
Akshaya Tritiya is the best day to transform bad luck into good fortune. From a scientific perspective, charity is associated with the transformation of energy.
According to belief, one should worship Ganesha-Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya to avoid the negative effects of Kali Yuga. Donations should also be made on this day. This ensures prosperity, opulence, and happiness in the next life.
The significance of shopping on Akshaya Tritiya has completely changed in today's environment. The importance of this day is not just about shopping, but about investing your saved money to purchase things.
It is believed that any work done on Akshaya Tritiya is blessed. The fruits of good deeds on Akshaya Tritiya never diminish. On the other hand, a person who commits misdeeds on this day also faces manifold consequences.
According to belief, Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the best days for auspicious work. This day brings success to everyone's life.
Therefore, tasks like buying a new vehicle, entering a new house, or purchasing jewelry are undertaken on this day. Buying new land, investing in the stock market, and starting a new business are also very beneficial on Akshaya Tritiya.