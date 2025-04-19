Akshaya Tritiya 2025 is a highly auspicious day. Donating certain items on this day is believed to bring prosperity and ward off misfortune.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30th. This date holds special significance in astrology and religious texts. Donating on this day is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that donating specific items on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and averts misfortune. Learn from Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi about 5 things you should donate on Akshaya Tritiya…

Donate a Water-Filled Pot

Donating a water-filled pot on Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious. This donation should be made to a Brahmin. The pot can be made of clay or metal. Also, place a fruit like a melon or mango on top of the water-filled pot.

Donate Grains

Donate barley, wheat, gram, rice, or any other grain to the needy on Akshaya Tritiya. Alternatively, you can donate these items to a temple's food bank. This will maintain prosperity in your life and avert future crises.

Donate Sattu

Consuming Sattu is very beneficial during the summer season. Sattu is made by grinding various grains. It can be consumed in various ways and provides coolness to the body. Since Akshaya Tritiya falls during the peak summer season, donating Sattu at this time is considered very auspicious.

Donate Umbrellas and Slippers

People use umbrellas to protect themselves from the heat, so umbrellas should be donated to Brahmins on Akshaya Tritiya. Also, donate slippers to those who don't have footwear.

Donate Juicy Fruits

Donate juicy fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, and mangoes to the needy on Akshaya Tritiya as these fruits provide coolness to the body. Donating these fruits holds special significance during the scorching summer season.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.