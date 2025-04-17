Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Gold too expensive? Instead buy THESE auspicious things
Besides gold, buying cowrie shells, earthen pots, and silver is considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. Cowrie shells are believed to be favored by Goddess Lakshmi, and donating an earthen pot filled with sherbet is said to bring good fortune
This year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 30th. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh.
This day is also known as Akha Teej. Akshaya Tritiya falls under the category of auspicious dates of the year.
Any auspicious and celebratory work can be done on this day. Akshaya Tritiya is considered very good for home improvement.
There is a tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. It is said that buying gold brings the blessings of Lakshmi to the house throughout the year.
However, not everyone can afford to buy gold, so you can buy these things on Akshaya Tritiya as well.
Cowrie Shells
If you want Goddess Lakshmi's blessings to always be with your family, then definitely buy cowrie shells on Akshaya Tritiya. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi is very fond of cowrie shells.
Offer cowrie shells at the feet of Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya and then wrap them in a red cloth and keep them on the date. This will increase your wealth and maintain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.
Earthen Pots
Buying earthen pots on Akshaya Tritiya is also considered auspicious. It is said that bringing home and donating an earthen pot filled with sherbet on this day brings many times more auspicious results.
If you cannot buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, you can also buy silver. Like gold, silver is also one of the sacred metals. You can buy silver coins or any other item on Akshaya Tritiya.
