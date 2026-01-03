Spoonful of Honey Before Bed? Here’s Why Experts Recommend It
Eating a spoonful of honey before bed may boost immunity, improve sleep quality, soothe cough, and support digestion especially during cold seasons. Health experts explain how this simple bedtime habit can strengthen overall health naturally.
What are the benefits of consuming honey?
Winter brings skin issues, colds, coughs, and fevers. To boost immunity, many turn to healthy foods. Experts suggest a spoonful of honey before bed to stay healthy. Let's explore its benefits.
Good sleep
Honey has glucose, which raises insulin and boosts tryptophan production. This helps convert serotonin to melatonin, improving sleep. A spoonful of honey before bed aids a good night's rest.
Immunity
Honey has natural antioxidant, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. These strengthen the body's immunity. Honey also contains vitamin C and zinc, which help prevent colds and flu.
Relief from sore throat
Sore throats and coughs are common in winter. A spoonful of honey before bed can reduce them and improve breathing. Honey also contains hydrogen peroxide, which helps the body fight infections.
Glowing skin
Honey has vitamin E and antioxidants that fight dryness and moisturize skin, boosting its glow. It also increases collagen, improves circulation, and helps prevent signs of aging.
Improves heart health
Honey contains flavonoids and phenolic compounds that are great for heart health. They help maintain healthy blood vessels, control cholesterol, and lower the risk of heart disease.
Who should not eat honey?
Honey is healthy, but not for everyone. Don't give it to kids under one. Diabetics should be careful as it has natural sugars. Those with allergies should also avoid it or consult a doctor first.
