7-7-7 Parenting for Gen Z & Alpha Kids
The 7-7-7 rule offers an effective approach for parents raising Gen Z and Alpha generation children. This formula involves spending 7 minutes with children three times a day: morning, evening, and night
| Published : May 06 2025, 11:47 AM
1 Min read
Raising children in today's world is challenging. Children's intelligence, skills, knowledge, and thinking styles are changing with the times. Raising Gen Z and Alpha kids, immersed in technology, is particularly demanding. This formula can help parents guide their children toward success.
While parents possess knowledge, there's no single guide for right and wrong. Previously, large families provided diverse learning from grandparents and extended family. Now, nuclear families in urban areas are prevalent.
With both parents working, children often lack love and proper guidance in daycare. The 7-7-7 parenting rule benefits working parents. Let's explore its details.
The 7-7-7 parenting rule aids children's mental and physical growth, fostering a strong parent-child bond. It involves spending 7 minutes with your child thrice daily.
7 Minutes in the Morning: Start with a loving wake-up, inspiring your child positively. Discuss the day's plan, ensuring attentive listening. Instill positivity and energy.
7 Minutes in the Evening: Cherish family time. Discuss your child's day, experiences, and school activities. Listen attentively and address any concerns, strengthening your bond.
7 Minutes at Night: Engage in bedtime conversations, tell stories, and impart moral lessons. Recall positive moments, hug your child for comfort and security, promoting restful sleep.
