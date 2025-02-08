7 Tips to Identify Fresh Fish

Fish Tips: Learn what to look for when buying fresh fish.

7 Tips to Identify Spoiled Fish

Fish are healthy and rich in protein. Eating fish benefits many organs, from the eyes to the heart. But nowadays, frauds like applying chemicals to fish and selling spoiled fish stored in ice for long periods are common. Just as good fish are beneficial, spoiled or chemically treated fish are harmful. This post discusses how to identify spoiled fish.

Chemically Treated Fish

It is said that in some places, formalin is applied to fish to make them appear fresh. A 2020 study reportedly found such fish. This chemical is used in mortuaries to preserve dead bodies. Consuming these fish can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and headaches. Continuous consumption may even lead to cancer.

Tips for Buying Fresh Fish

1) Fish kept in ice for over two days are not good. Check the gills; they should be red in fresh fish and pale in spoiled ones. 2) Some may apply chemicals or ice to maintain gill color. Check for firmness; a firm body indicates freshness. 3) Touching the gills should feel slimy; this is a sign of fresh fish. 4) The fish's eyes should be clear and lively. Bloodshot, dull, or bulging eyes indicate prolonged storage in ice. 5) Chemically treated fish will have a medicinal smell. 6) When lifted by the head, the tail of a fresh fish should be stiff, not limp. 7) Pale gills don't always mean spoiled fish; check the body, tail, and eyes.

How to Buy Fresh Fish

If the fish feels hard when you touch it, it is fresh. If it has indentations like a rotten tomato, it is spoilt. Fish caught from rivers, ponds, or farms should be cooked fresh, not stored in ice. If cooking is delayed, wash and soak the fish in tamarind water or lemon juice to keep it fresh.

