    7 tips for growing, maintaining healthy long-distance relationship

    First Published May 13, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    Maintaining a long-distance relationship requires effort, and you must take efforts to ensure that you and your spouse remain connected even when you are not physically together. Here are 7 tips to survive long-distance relationships.

    Getting into a long distance relationship is not easy; it can be emotionally demanding, things may get challenging, and one may feel lonely and sad at times due to the absence of the partner. Because of technology innovation, such relationships may also be nurtured and completely successful.

    Maintaining a long-distance relationship requires effort, and you must take efforts to ensure that you and your spouse remain connected even when you are not physically together.

    Check-in and catch up everyday

    Make time at the end of each day to catch up with each other whenever feasible. Schedule at least 30 minutes at the end of each day to catch up on what's going on in each other's lives. As you have a better knowledge of your spouse and what he or she is going through on a daily basis, add to your "love map."

    Use technology to strengthen your relationship

    During the day, send a text to let your spouse know you're thinking about him or her. When possible, use Skype to see each other. Post images of occasions you all shared on Facebook so you may recollect and reaffirm your commitment to those in your lives.

    Avoid jealousy and trust each other

    When you're not together, it's easy to let your thoughts wander. Do not allow jealousy to taint your connection. Find strategies to relax your mind. Discuss any worries you may have while you are in a good mood, and keep in mind that these relationships are challenging for most individuals.

    Plan trips and future together

    Plan ahead of time for vacations, holidays, and weekends. Discuss your own objectives as well as your future as a pair if you are married or engaged. (Singles should avoid pressuring anybody into a commitment.) Make plans for future times when you will be together.

    Discuss your issues and be open

    Be upfront and honest about your separation issues, but also keeping in mind that you do not want your spouse to feel guilty about the separation. Make sure that this is only a little portion of your interactions with one another.

    Find mutual interests

    Pursue mutual hobbies, even if you don't always do them together. Look for activities that you can share with each other when you're together and that you'd want to speak about when you're apart.

    Be there for each other

    Remind your partner how much you love them on a regular basis, be there for them even if not physically, and understand and attend to their emotional needs. If you are not available to embrace them with a hug at difficult moments, such reassurances might help alleviate these blue feelings. You have opted to start on this lovely trip together, making every mile count.

