7 tips for growing, maintaining healthy long-distance relationship

Getting into a long distance relationship is not easy; it can be emotionally demanding, things may get challenging, and one may feel lonely and sad at times due to the absence of the partner. Because of technology innovation, such relationships may also be nurtured and completely successful. Maintaining a long-distance relationship requires effort, and you must take efforts to ensure that you and your spouse remain connected even when you are not physically together. Check-in and catch up everyday Make time at the end of each day to catch up with each other whenever feasible. Schedule at least 30 minutes at the end of each day to catch up on what's going on in each other's lives. As you have a better knowledge of your spouse and what he or she is going through on a daily basis, add to your "love map."

Use technology to strengthen your relationship During the day, send a text to let your spouse know you're thinking about him or her. When possible, use Skype to see each other. Post images of occasions you all shared on Facebook so you may recollect and reaffirm your commitment to those in your lives. Avoid jealousy and trust each other When you're not together, it's easy to let your thoughts wander. Do not allow jealousy to taint your connection. Find strategies to relax your mind. Discuss any worries you may have while you are in a good mood, and keep in mind that these relationships are challenging for most individuals.

Plan trips and future together Plan ahead of time for vacations, holidays, and weekends. Discuss your own objectives as well as your future as a pair if you are married or engaged. (Singles should avoid pressuring anybody into a commitment.) Make plans for future times when you will be together. Discuss your issues and be open Be upfront and honest about your separation issues, but also keeping in mind that you do not want your spouse to feel guilty about the separation. Make sure that this is only a little portion of your interactions with one another.