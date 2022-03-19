Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 things you shouldn’t do after breaking up with your partner

    If you have broken up recently, and are trying to overcome your past relationship, then this article is for you. Ensure that you don’t do these three things while you are trying to move on in life.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Break-ups can be really painful, especially if you have spent a lot of time with each other. When in a relationship, you tend to spend almost all your time with your partner; so much so that your lives literally get inter-linked. And when things go south, and you decide to call it quits, it leaves a void that is hurtful. It is only human to miss your ex after your breakup, for moving on in life isn’t that easy after all; especially when it is about your relationship of years. However, it is only sensible to not go after your ex; instead, work upon yourself, indulge in self-love and heel better. At the same time, ensure that you don’t do these five things while you are trying to forget your ex.

    Don’t go back to old conversations: There’s a famous saying that goes something like this: “Let bygones be bygones”. Remember that your relationship with your ex is over. Do not go back to those old conversations stored in your phone or at the back of your mind. These will only bring you more pain.

    Stop stalking their profile: There lies no sense in stalking your ex or their social media profiles. Stalking is a big no-no, especially after your break-up. It will make you come off as someone desperate and creepy. At the same tie, stalking will make it all the more difficult for you to move on in life.

    If you still love them, don’t try to be friends after break-up: One common mistake that people often do is to become friends with the exes, especially when you are not over them or have stopped loving them. You may think that being friends will keep you close to them but in reality, understand that you are not over your past relationship; you will in fact land up loving them more and regretting it later.

