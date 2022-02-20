Are you hooking up? Here’s how not to fall in love with your casual sex partner

Hooks up are meant to be simple, clear and without any emotional tags. This article is for you if you have been falling for your hook up partner, lately.

Image: Getty Images

In today’s dating world, hookups have become the norm. Having a casual sex partner is considered ok. But while many indulge in a hook up with no feelings attached, there can be people who may start having feelings after a hookup and may land up in a bad emotional state since the other person may not necessarily be interested in you beyond the physical pleasure you bring to him/her. So, if you are one of those emotionally vulnerable people, here are some ways you can avoid falling for your casual sex partner.

Indulge in one only if you are ok with casual sex: The first step towards not falling for your casual sex partner is to ensure that you don’t get emotionally attached to someone so easily. And if at all you do, know that hookups aren’t meant for you.

Spot a good hookup a partner: Since hook up is all about having casual sex, you want to be sure about the person you pick as your partner. Make sure that the person isn’t a douchebag or someone who gets emotionally attached. In either case, it will be a mess for you to deal with.

ALSO READ: Avoid these 4 things if you are in a long-distance relationship

Set your rules: Setting ground rules can sound lame but they are important! Make sure you inform your partner verbally about your expectations and limitations from the hookup.

Don’t make it a routine with him/her: As good as your sex with your hook up partner be, avoid getting into a routine with them. This may make you start catching feelings and also might make you possessive about them.

Avoid leaking details to them: We often open up our hearts and emotions in front of those who are close and special to us. Do not make that mistake with your hook up. Chances of you pillow-talking to them are more and in that moment, remember to not shell out too many details of your life. Keep it as brief as possible.

Recognise when you start catching feelings: If at all you do know that you have started to catch feelings for them, know that it is time for you to draw the line with them. You either address your feelings with your partner and see if they have similar feelings or not, or you simply maintain your distance from them.

ALSO READ: Stress to addictions, here are 7 factors that contribute to low libido