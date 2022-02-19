  • Facebook
    Avoid these 4 things if you are in a long-distance relationship

    Couples in long-distance relationships have to face more fights and issues than those who are in the same city and get to see each other as and when they wish. Avoid making these mistakes if you don’t want the distance to have an adverse effect on your relationship.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    If you are separated from your partner because of distance and have been thriving to keep the romance and spark just the same, then this article is for you. Often, couples avoid being in a long-distance relationship but there are also those who don’t let the distance come in their way. However, a long-distance relationship can really create troubles between a couple. So, if you are one of those couples who are in a long-distance relationship, here are four things you should totally avoid.

    Do not message in monosyllables: Sending a one-word message to your partner who is kilometres away from you, can really be bugging for them. In a long-distance relationship, communication plays the most important factor – whether it is over a call or through texts. So, avoid sending one-word messages to your partner. It may either leave them confused or bug them. They may think that you could be upset or maybe you are angered. It is always better to send out messages that don’t just say ‘hmm’, ‘okay’, ‘sure’ or ‘fine’.

    Jealousy or insecurity: These two feelings – jealousy and insecurity, can royally screw up your relationship. It is a given that since you two are not in the same city, you tend to spend more time with your respective friends or colleagues. But you start becoming jealous or insecure about your partner chilling with his/her friends/colleagues, you sure are ruining your relationship. Don’t forget, trust and love are what get you going in a relationship, especially when it’s a long-distance relationship.

    Do not hang up when angry: Whether it is communication or a date, in a long-distance relationship, everything is mostly virtual. You tend to be more on voice or video calls with your partner since that is the only most important way for you both to communicate with each other. However, there will be times when you will have an argument or a fight. And in those moments, always remember to never hang up the call in middle. If you hang up on your partner while you two have been arguing or fighting, remember that it will do no good but instead will lead to an unhealthy relationship. It is always better to address these issues calmly and patiently.

    Never opt for silent treatment: As much as you consider that giving the silent treatment to your partner when you are upset or angry, will make them understand the situation, know that it will only worsen it. To deal with any problem, communication is the only key. So, if there is something that has been bothering you, instead of giving your partner a silent treatment, it is better that you have a clear conversation about it. Tell them how you feel and see how smoothly things get better. But if you decide otherwise, it will only hamper your relationship further.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
