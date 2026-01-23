- Home
- Lifestyle
- Wedding Season Special: 7 Places to Buy Authentic Kanjivaram Silk Sarees and Price Range
Wedding Season Special: 7 Places to Buy Authentic Kanjivaram Silk Sarees and Price Range
An authentic Kanjivaram silk saree is more than bridal wear—it’s a cultural legacy. Whether you shop in Chennai, Kanchipuram, or online, always verify certification, inspect zari quality, and buy only from reputed sellers.
7 Places to Buy Authentic Kanjivaram Silk Sarees and Price Range
Kanjivaram silk sarees are the ultimate symbol of South Indian bridal elegance. Woven in the temple town of Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, these sarees are known for their rich mulberry silk, heavy zari work, and long-lasting quality. With wedding season in full swing, investing in an authentic Kanjivaram saree is not just a fashion choice—it’s a timeless heirloom.
But with so many replicas in the market, knowing where to buy a genuine one is crucial. Here are 7 trusted places to buy authentic Kanjivaram silk sarees along with their approximate price ranges.
7 Places to Buy Authentic Kanjivaram Silk Sarees and Price Range
Here are 7 trusted places to buy authentic Kanjivaram silk sarees along with their approximate price ranges.
1. Nalli Silks (Pan-India)
A heritage brand trusted for generations, offering certified bridal collections.
Price Range: ₹12,000 – ₹2,50,000+
2. Pothys (South India)
Popular for traditional motifs and grand wedding sarees.
Price Range: ₹10,000 – ₹1,50,000+
3. RMKV (Chennai)
Known for premium craftsmanship and unique color combinations.
Price Range: ₹15,000 – ₹3,00,000+
4. Prakash Silks (Chennai)
Ideal for bridal trousseau shopping and classic weaves.
Price Range: ₹12,000 – ₹2,00,000+
7 Places to Buy Authentic Kanjivaram Silk Sarees and Price Range
5. The Chennai Silks (Multiple Cities)
Great variety at mid-range wedding budgets.
Price Range: ₹9,000 – ₹1,50,000+
6. TN Govt. Cooperative Silk Stores – Kanchipuram
Best place for Silk Mark–certified original sarees at fair prices.
Price Range: ₹8,000 – ₹80,000+
7. Online Stores (Taneira, Jaypore, Tilfi)
Trusted platforms for authentic silk with modern designs.
Price Range: ₹10,000 – ₹2,50,000+
How to identify pure Kanjivaram saree
- Before buying, always check these key authenticity markers:
- Silk Mark Certification: Issued by the Silk Mark Organisation of India, it confirms pure silk.
- Zari Purity: Genuine Kanjivaram sarees use silver zari coated with gold.
- Heavy Weight & Dense Weave: Originals feel heavier and sturdier.
- Joint Weaving Technique: The pallu and border are woven separately and then interlocked with the body.
- Long Life: A real Kanjivaram can last 20–30 years with proper care.
7 Simple Ways to Preserve Your Kanjivaram Saree for Years
Always Store in Cotton Cloth Wrap your Kanjivaram saree in a soft cotton or muslin cloth. Avoid plastic covers as they trap moisture and damage silk.
Refold Every 3–4 Months Change the folds periodically to prevent permanent creases and zari breakage along fold lines.
Keep Away from Sunlight Direct sunlight fades the rich colors and weakens silk fibers. Store in a dark, dry cupboard.
Use Neem Leaves or Silica Gel Place neem leaves or silica gel packets in the cupboard to prevent insects and moisture damage.
7 Simple Ways to Preserve Your Kanjivaram Saree for Years
Avoid Perfume and Deodorant Contact Chemicals in perfumes can stain silk and dull the zari. Apply perfume before wearing the saree.
Dry Clean Only Never wash a Kanjivaram saree at home. Always opt for professional dry cleaning to protect silk and zari.
Air It Occasionally Once or twice a year, air the saree in shade for a few hours to remove any trapped moisture.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.