Kanjivaram silk sarees are the ultimate symbol of South Indian bridal elegance. Woven in the temple town of Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, these sarees are known for their rich mulberry silk, heavy zari work, and long-lasting quality. With wedding season in full swing, investing in an authentic Kanjivaram saree is not just a fashion choice—it’s a timeless heirloom.

But with so many replicas in the market, knowing where to buy a genuine one is crucial. Here are 7 trusted places to buy authentic Kanjivaram silk sarees along with their approximate price ranges.