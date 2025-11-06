English

7 Places to Buy Pure Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

Here are seven recommended places.

lifestyle Nov 06 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Our own
English

Kanchipuram

Visit the town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, where you can buy directly from local weavers and reputed shops.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Nalli Silks

A renowned chain with multiple outlets across India known for its wide range of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Pothys

Another well-known retailer with a strong reputation for quality silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Image credits: social media
English

Kumaran Silks

Located in Chennai, this store is famous for its traditional saree collection, including Kanchipuram silk.

Image credits: social media
English

Sarangi

An online store specializing in handwoven silk sarees, including authentic Kanchipuram silk sarees.

Image credits: social media
English

Sundari Silks

Based in Bangalore, they are known for their collection of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Image credits: instagram
English

Sri Sarvalakshmi Silk Sarees

Located in Kanchipuram, this store offers various Kanchipuram silk sarees directly from the source.

Image credits: social media

Dosa to Kebabs: 7 Popular Street Foods in Bangalore

Golden Retriever to Beagle – Top 7 Apartment-Friendly Dogs for Indians

Apple on an Empty Stomach: A Simple Morning Habit with Big Benefits

Cricketer Renuka Singh’s 8 Chic Photos That Redefine Sports Glamour