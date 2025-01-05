Entertainment

Deepika Padukone inspired traditional Kanjivaram, Banarasi sarees

Blue Kanjivaram Saree

Deepika Padukone looks elegant in a blue Kanjivaram saree. Perfect for special occasions

Golden Kanjivaram Saree

Deepika pairs a golden Kanjivaram saree with green stone choker and pearl set

Royal Blue Saree with Heavy Work

Deepika's royal blue saree with heavy work is a great choice for celebrations

Brown Kanjivaram Silk Saree

Deepika pairs a brown Kanjivaram saree with a green full-sleeved blouse

Pink Banarasi Saree

Deepika looks stunning in a pink Banarasi silk saree

Red Saree with Heavy Embroidery

Deepika's red saree with heavy embroidery and a pearl choker is elegant

Off-White Ruffle Saree

Deepika's off-white ruffle saree with a pearl blouse creates a unique look

Pink Kanjivaram Saree

A pink Kanjivaram saree offers a timeless and youthful look

