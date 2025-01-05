Deepika Padukone inspired traditional Kanjivaram, Banarasi sarees

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone looks elegant in a blue Kanjivaram saree. Perfect for special occasions
Deepika pairs a golden Kanjivaram saree with green stone choker and pearl set
Deepika's royal blue saree with heavy work is a great choice for celebrations
Deepika pairs a brown Kanjivaram saree with a green full-sleeved blouse
Deepika looks stunning in a pink Banarasi silk saree
Deepika's red saree with heavy embroidery and a pearl choker is elegant
Deepika's off-white ruffle saree with a pearl blouse creates a unique look
A pink Kanjivaram saree offers a timeless and youthful look
Deepika Padukone: Car to Bungalow; 6 expensive things owned by actor
Deepika Padukone birthday: Top 6 highest grossing films of the actress
Tamasha to Piku:7 of Deepika Padukone's Top rated movies on IMDb
Deepika Padukone birthday: Check Fitness routine, diet of actress