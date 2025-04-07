7 Life-changing books Tim Cook suggests everyone should read

Read Full Gallery

Tim Cook, the visionary CEO of Apple, is not only known for his leadership and innovation but also for his love of reading. He often draws inspiration from books that shape his perspective on life, leadership, and resilience. Here are seven books personally recommended by Tim Cook that offer profound insights into perseverance, ethical leadership, and personal growth.

1. Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

This memoir by Nike's co-founder delves into the struggles and triumphs of building a global brand. Cook admires its depiction of resilience and bold decision-making. It's a must-read for understanding the entrepreneurial spirit.

2. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

A moving memoir of a neurosurgeon facing terminal cancer, this book explores mortality and purpose. Cook praises its emotional depth and the way it redefines success and fulfillment.

3. Bobby Kennedy by Larry Tye

This biography paints a compelling portrait of Robert F. Kennedy’s transformation into a champion of social justice. Cook values its lessons on integrity, empathy, and leadership.

4. Trillion Dollar Coach by Eric Schmidt

The book captures the wisdom of Bill Campbell, a legendary business coach who mentored top leaders. Cook appreciates its insights into teamwork, mentorship, and building successful organizations.

5. March by John Lewis

A graphic memoir by civil rights leader John Lewis, this book chronicles his fight for equality. Cook admires its powerful message of courage and activism.

6. Gandhi: An Autobiography

This autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi details his journey of self-discovery and nonviolent resistance. Cook finds inspiration in Gandhi’s philosophy and unwavering commitment to truth.

7. Competing Against Time by George Stalk Jr.

A business classic that emphasizes the importance of time-based competition. Cook recommends it for its strategic insights and practical applications in the corporate world.

