Lifestyle

Must Read Books

10 must read books banned by different governments; Here's why you should read them
 

Image credits: Google

1984 by George Orwell

Banned due to its political content and allegories and it is a timeless warning about totalitarianism, surveillance, and the loss of individuality.

Image credits: Google

The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie

Condemned for alleged blasphemy, leading to global controversy. This book challenges ideas of faith, identity, and storytelling through bold, thought-provoking prose.

Image credits: Google

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Banned for its language and frank depiction of racism, leading to bans in schools and libraries. This is an enduring exploration of morality, justice, and empathy. 

Image credits: Google

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger Why Banned:

Censored for its language, themes of rebellion, and perceived "immoral" content. This book captures the universal struggles of adolescence, identity, and societal expectations.

Image credits: Google

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley Why Banned:

Targeted for its depictions of sexuality, drug use, and dystopian themes. This gives awareness of society controlled by consumerism, technology, and loss of individuality.

Image credits: Google

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood Why Banned:

Banned for its explicit content and criticism of societal oppression. This is an essential narrative about gender, power, and the dangers of extreme authoritarianism.

Image credits: Google

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs

Black Saree Styling Tips: Surbhi Jyoti Iftar Party Eid Look

Gudi Padwa: Latest Nauvari Saree Designs and Colors to Flaunt

Chickpeas for breakfast: 7 Science-backed health benefits revealed