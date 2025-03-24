Lifestyle
10 must read books banned by different governments; Here's why you should read them
Banned due to its political content and allegories and it is a timeless warning about totalitarianism, surveillance, and the loss of individuality.
Condemned for alleged blasphemy, leading to global controversy. This book challenges ideas of faith, identity, and storytelling through bold, thought-provoking prose.
Banned for its language and frank depiction of racism, leading to bans in schools and libraries. This is an enduring exploration of morality, justice, and empathy.
Censored for its language, themes of rebellion, and perceived "immoral" content. This book captures the universal struggles of adolescence, identity, and societal expectations.
Targeted for its depictions of sexuality, drug use, and dystopian themes. This gives awareness of society controlled by consumerism, technology, and loss of individuality.
Banned for its explicit content and criticism of societal oppression. This is an essential narrative about gender, power, and the dangers of extreme authoritarianism.
