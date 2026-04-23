7 High-Protein Evening Snacks That Beat Cravings and Keep You Full Longer
These seven high-protein evening snacks help curb hunger, support muscle recovery, and provide steady energy, making them healthier alternatives to sugary or fried foods during late-evening cravings.
Roasted Chana
Roasted chana is a crunchy, affordable snack packed with plant protein and fibre. It helps control sudden evening hunger without adding unnecessary calories.
Peanut Butter Toast
Whole wheat toast with peanut butter combines protein, fibre and healthy fats. It provides slow-release energy that can prevent late-night overeating.
Paneer Cubes
Paneer is a protein-rich dairy snack that keeps hunger away for longer. Lightly seasoned cubes make a simple and satisfying evening bite.
Protein Smoothie
A protein smoothie can satisfy both sweet cravings and nutritional needs. Blending milk, fruit and seeds creates a quick and filling snack.
Makhana with Peanuts
Roasted makhana with peanuts gives a crunchy snack with extra protein. This combination works well for people trying to avoid fried evening snacks.
Boiled Sprouts Chaat
Sprouted legumes offer protein along with vitamins and minerals. A light chaat adds flavour while keeping the snack nutritious and refreshing.
Greek Yogurt with Nuts
Greek yogurt delivers a rich dose of protein while supporting digestion with probiotics. Adding nuts makes it more filling and adds healthy fats for lasting satiety.
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