7 Indian snacks for perfect Sunday evening

1. Bhel Puri

A light and refreshing snack made with puffed rice, sev, chopped vegetables, tangy chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. 

2. Aloo Tikki

Made from mashed potatoes mixed with spices and herbs. They are shallow-fried until golden and crispy on the outside, while remaining soft and flavorful on the inside.

3. Samosa

Iconic triangular pastries filled with a savory mixture of spiced potatoes, peas. Crispy on outside and bursting with flavor on the inside, they are quintessential Indian snack.

4. Dahi Puri

Dahi puri involves filling the puris with a mixture of yogurt, tamarind chutney, potatoes, and chickpeas. The creamy yogurt balances the tanginess of the chutney

5. Pani Puri

These hollow, crispy puris are filled with a mixture of spicy, tangy tamarind water, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and aromatic spices.

6. Chana Chaat

Chana chaat is a protein-rich snack made from boiled chickpeas mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and various spices.

7. Onion Bhaji

Popular Indian snack made by deep-frying thinly sliced onions in a spiced chickpea flour batter. These crispy fritters are a delightful accompaniment to a cup of tea.

