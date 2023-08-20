Lifestyle
A light and refreshing snack made with puffed rice, sev, chopped vegetables, tangy chutneys, and a sprinkle of chaat masala.
Made from mashed potatoes mixed with spices and herbs. They are shallow-fried until golden and crispy on the outside, while remaining soft and flavorful on the inside.
Iconic triangular pastries filled with a savory mixture of spiced potatoes, peas. Crispy on outside and bursting with flavor on the inside, they are quintessential Indian snack.
Dahi puri involves filling the puris with a mixture of yogurt, tamarind chutney, potatoes, and chickpeas. The creamy yogurt balances the tanginess of the chutney
These hollow, crispy puris are filled with a mixture of spicy, tangy tamarind water, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and aromatic spices.
Chana chaat is a protein-rich snack made from boiled chickpeas mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and various spices.
Popular Indian snack made by deep-frying thinly sliced onions in a spiced chickpea flour batter. These crispy fritters are a delightful accompaniment to a cup of tea.