6 Luckiest Zodiac Signs in 2025: Jupiter transit predictions and challenges for certain people; read details

Jupiter Transit in 2025 New Year Predictions: The Jupiter transit in 2025 is expected to be challenging for certain zodiac signs. Let's explore which signs need to be prepared.

The 2025 New Year will witness transits of major planets, including Saturn, Jupiter, Rahu, and Ketu. These transits will influence all 12 zodiac signs. Some signs need to be cautious due to the Jupiter transit.

On May 14, 2025, Jupiter transits from Taurus to Gemini. While beneficial for some, this transit advises caution for others. Jupiter further transits from Gemini to Cancer on October 18, 2025.

Jupiter becomes retrograde on November 11, 2025, in Cancer. It then turns direct on December 5, 2025, and transits back to Gemini. These transits may affect certain zodiac signs.

Sagittarius 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Sagittarius will receive Jupiter's blessings but may face work challenges. Avoid arguments and be cautious with stock market investments. Seek expert advice and be careful with financial transactions.

Gemini 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Gemini may experience financial and career changes. Avoid hasty decisions to prevent losses. Exercise caution while driving. Avoid arguments.

Pisces 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Pisces will have mixed results. Expenses may increase, but salary hikes are possible. Avoid property purchases. Be cautious in land dealings. Workload may increase, leading to stress.

Capricorn 2025 Jupiter Transit Predictions

Capricorn may face personal life challenges. Focus on health and avoid wrong paths. Be cautious in career and stock market dealings. Avoid job changes for now.

