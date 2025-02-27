5 trending eye makeup looks you need to try now

Eye makeup is a powerful way to express your style and enhance your overall look. Whether you prefer bold statements or subtle elegance, here are five trending eye makeup looks that you need to try right now.

1. Graphic Eyeliner Bold, artistic, and edgy—graphic eyeliner is making waves in the beauty world. Experiment with geometric shapes, floating lines, and negative space to create a modern and eye-catching look.



2. Pastel Eyeshadow Soft pastel shades like lavender, mint green, and baby blue are perfect for a fresh and dreamy aesthetic. This trend is ideal for spring and summer, adding a pop of color without being overpowering.

3. Glitter Glam Glittery eyeshadow and shimmer pigments are perfect for adding a touch of drama and luxury to your look. Whether you go for a full glitter lid or subtle inner-corner highlights, this trend guarantees a dazzling finish.



4. Smoky Eyes with a Twist The classic smoky eye gets an update with unexpected colors like deep plum, navy blue, or emerald green. Smudge out the edges for a sultry, effortless finish that suits any occasion.



5. Monochrome Magic A single shade from lash line to brow bone creates a striking monochrome effect. Popular hues include burnt orange, soft pink, and even vibrant neon colors for a bold statement.

