5 trending eye makeup looks you need to try now

Eye makeup is a powerful way to express your style and enhance your overall look. Whether you prefer bold statements or subtle elegance, here are five trending eye makeup looks that you need to try right now.

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:22 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Graphic Eyeliner

Bold, artistic, and edgy—graphic eyeliner is making waves in the beauty world. Experiment with geometric shapes, floating lines, and negative space to create a modern and eye-catching look.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Pastel Eyeshadow

Soft pastel shades like lavender, mint green, and baby blue are perfect for a fresh and dreamy aesthetic. This trend is ideal for spring and summer, adding a pop of color without being overpowering.

article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Glitter Glam

Glittery eyeshadow and shimmer pigments are perfect for adding a touch of drama and luxury to your look. Whether you go for a full glitter lid or subtle inner-corner highlights, this trend guarantees a dazzling finish.
 

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Smoky Eyes with a Twist

The classic smoky eye gets an update with unexpected colors like deep plum, navy blue, or emerald green. Smudge out the edges for a sultry, effortless finish that suits any occasion.
 

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Monochrome Magic

A single shade from lash line to brow bone creates a striking monochrome effect. Popular hues include burnt orange, soft pink, and even vibrant neon colors for a bold statement.

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates MEG

World Protein Day: Everything you need to know about daily Protein intake MEG

Ramadan 2025: When is the holy month set to begin in India, UAE, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia? NTI

15 years of Samantha: 15 life lessons from South Indian Queen MEG

Manipal Hospitals join hands with BIAL for Medical Services at BLR Airport RBA

Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region dmn

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates MEG

"It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI dmn

Marathon’s Stock Surges On Record Q4 Revenue, Plans To Become The ‘Cisco Of Crypto’ – Retail Hopes Bitcoin Won’t Weigh It Down

Flywire Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan After Q4 Sales Miss: Retail Plays Contrarian

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

