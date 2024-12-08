5 red flags in people according to Chanakya Niti

Many believe that following Chanakya's principles in every aspect of life leads to success. This is why many people follow Chanakya Niti.

It's essential to identify untrustworthy individuals to avoid problems. Chanakya Niti highlights specific signs to recognize them.

1. Repeatedly broken promises? A sign of untrustworthiness. We meet many people who make promises. But not everyone keeps them. Chanakya Niti advises caution around those who break promises.

2. Constant criticism? Best to avoid such individuals. Chanakya Niti states that constant criticism can erode confidence. It's best to avoid such people.

3. Fair-weather friends are not true friends. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Chanakya Niti suggests avoiding those who are present only during good times.

4. Avoid gossipers who speak ill of others. Someone who gossips about others to you might gossip about you to others. Chanakya Niti advises avoiding such individuals.

5. Excessive sweet talk? Be wary, says Chanakya. Chanakya Niti suggests that those who always speak sweetly are likely to be selfish. It's best to be cautious around them. We haven't verified if following Chanakya Niti guarantees 100% success. Use your own judgment.

