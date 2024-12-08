5 red flags in people according to Chanakya Niti

Many believe that following Chanakya's principles in every aspect of life leads to success. This is why many people follow Chanakya Niti.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

It's essential to identify untrustworthy individuals to avoid problems. Chanakya Niti highlights specific signs to recognize them.

article_image2

1. Repeatedly broken promises?  A sign of untrustworthiness.

We meet many people who make promises. But not everyone keeps them. Chanakya Niti advises caution around those who break promises.

article_image3

2. Constant criticism? Best to avoid such individuals.

Chanakya Niti states that constant criticism can erode confidence. It's best to avoid such people.

article_image4

3. Fair-weather friends are not true friends.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Chanakya Niti suggests avoiding those who are present only during good times.

article_image5

4. Avoid gossipers who speak ill of others.

Someone who gossips about others to you might gossip about you to others. Chanakya Niti advises avoiding such individuals.

article_image6

5. Excessive sweet talk? Be wary, says Chanakya.

Chanakya Niti suggests that those who always speak sweetly are likely to be selfish. It's best to be cautious around them.

We haven't verified if following Chanakya Niti guarantees 100% success. Use your own judgment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025 RBA

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

Recent Stories

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024? gcw

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024?

Surprising pension plan earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job here is how gcw

SURPRISING pension plan: Earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job; Here’s how

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

PHOTOS Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate RBA

(PHOTOS) Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon