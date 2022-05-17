Hyperpigmentation: Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone

Here are a few simple yet effective hacks to get rid of uneven skin tone.

The hunt for a good, healthy, and younger-looking skincare routine never ends. A dot solution for acne, pimples, or sunburns is always in demand. The most common problem, especially in Indian skin, is hyperpigmentation and uneven tone. Many complain of hyperpigmentation and hunt for better skincare routines. So, we have a few simple yet effective tips to share to get rid of uneven skin tone.

1) Hydrate yourself

The advantages of staying hydrated are numerous. Drink at least 2-3 liters of water per day to effectively combat pigmentation. Drinking plenty of water will also help you maintain good skin health and avoid dehydration.

2) Keep out of direct sunlight

Avoid being out in the sun between 11 am and 3 pm. Instead, sit under a sun umbrella or in the shade when you're outside to reduce your sun exposure.

3) Keep a healthy hormonal balance

A helpful hack to reduce pigmentation is to keep your hormones in check. When your skin is exposed to sunlight, estrogen, and progesterone stimulate the overproduction of melanin. As a result, PCOS and thyroid issues must be ruled out.

4) Apply sunscreen

Use sun protection with an SPF of at least 30, daily, even in the cooler months, to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Also, sitting in front of a computer for hours at home, use SPF to protect your skin from uneven pigmentation.

5) Use Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a nutrient-rich antioxidant known for its powerful skin-brightening and anti-ageing properties and its ability to neutralise free radicals and limit the damage caused by excessive sun exposure. In addition, it helps to brighten and tighten the skin.

6) Sleep, sleep and sleep

Lastly, one has to sleep for 7-8 hours to help the body recover. That's the time when your body and skin attempt to rebuild and relax.

Note: The information in the article is general information. Asianet Newsable does not confirm these.

Also read: Potato to cucumber: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of dark neck

Also read: Yoghurt, papaya, aloe vera and more: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of pimples

Also read: Men skincare alert: Here are 3 important, hassle-free tips for this summer