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Tomato Salad

A tomato salad is not just healthy, it's also made in a jiffy. Just take finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and cucumber. Mix them in a bowl with salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top, and your quick and healthy tomato salad is ready!Also Read: Tomato Juice for Skin: Get Rid of Tanning and Pimples in Summer, Just Apply Tomato Juice Like This