Tomato Recipes: No Gas, No Induction! 5 Super Easy Dishes You Can Make In Minutes
Easy Tomato Recipes: With gas prices always a concern, everyone's looking for cooking options that don't need a stove. So, we bring you five innovative recipes made from the humble tomato, which don't require gas or even an induction cooktop!
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Tomato Salad
A tomato salad is not just healthy, it's also made in a jiffy. Just take finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and cucumber. Mix them in a bowl with salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top, and your quick and healthy tomato salad is ready!Also Read: Tomato Juice for Skin: Get Rid of Tanning and Pimples in Summer, Just Apply Tomato Juice Like This
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Tomato Chaat
You can easily whip up a delicious tomato chaat. For this, mix finely chopped tomatoes with boiled chickpeas or moong. You can also add onions and cucumber if you like. Top it with chaat masala, salt, green chutney, and nylon sev. Mix it all up for a tangy, sweet, and spicy treat.
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Tomato Sandwich
This tomato sandwich is perfect for your kids' tiffin box. Apply butter on a bread slice and green chutney on another. Place slices of tomato and cucumber on top. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper. You can serve it as is or grill it for the kids.
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Tomato Juice
Tomato juice is both tasty and very healthy; even kids should drink it. To make it, just blend some tomatoes in a mixer and strain the pulp well. Add a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon juice. Enjoy this healthy and refreshing drink every morning in the summer.
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Tomato Salsa
You can also make a Mexican-style salsa with tomatoes. Finely chop tomatoes, onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Add lemon juice, salt, tomato ketchup, and chilli sauce. This salsa is perfect to enjoy with nachos or chips.
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