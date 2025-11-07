Scientists reveal the perfect way to cook pasta — with 7g of salt per litre of water. Learn how salt preserves structure, why gluten-free pasta needs precision, and the science behind snapping spaghetti in two.

Most of us think cooking pasta is foolproof — just boiling water, a pinch of salt, and a quick stir. But according to new research, your salt game might be far too weak. Scientists have found that to get perfectly firm, restaurant-style pasta, you need 7 grams of salt per litre of water — roughly 1¼ teaspoons, not just a small sprinkle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Salt Does More Than Add Flavour

Dr. Andrea Scotti, a physical chemistry expert at Lund University, explains that salt does more than enhance flavour — it protects pasta’s microscopic structure. The right amount keeps spaghetti firm and stops it from falling apart.

Using particle accelerators and neutron facilities, researchers studied how spaghetti behaves as it cooks. Their findings, published in Food Hydrocolloids, revealed that pasta cooked for 10 minutes in salted water achieves the ideal texture. Gluten helps preserve the starch inside, giving regular pasta a sturdier structure compared to gluten-free varieties, which break down more easily if overcooked or oversalted.

Why Gluten-Free Pasta Is Trickier

Interestingly, the team found that gluten-free pasta becomes weakest when boiled for too long — about 13 minutes — especially in very salty water. The absence of gluten means the structure can easily collapse if cooking conditions aren’t perfect.

The researchers hope this discovery will lead to the development of more durable gluten-free alternatives, so everyone can enjoy pasta that holds up just right.

A Surprising Pasta Hack: Cool It Before Eating

Fitness experts also recommend another trick — letting your pasta cool down before eating it. When pasta cools, its starch turns into resistant starch, which acts like fibre, keeps you full longer, and helps maintain steady energy levels.

This “cooling trick” has been used by top athletes for years to improve recovery, sustain energy, and support better weight management.

Fun Fact: The Spaghetti Snap Secret

For decades, scientists couldn’t figure out how to snap spaghetti cleanly in two. MIT researchers finally cracked it — by twisting it about 270° before bending, spaghetti breaks into just two perfect halves instead of shattering into pieces.

