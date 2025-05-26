Image Credit : AI Photo

Life can feel overwhelming. The Bhagavad Gita offers guidance. It's a psychological map for navigating life. Here are 5 verses to reignite your self-confidence.

"नैव किञ्चित्करोमीति युक्तो मन्मयः सदा। दृष्ट्वा शृण्वंस्तु स्पृशंस्ति जिघ्रन्नश्नन् गच्छन् स्वपंश्वसन्॥” (Gita 5.8)

Meaning: A self-aware person thinks, 'I am doing nothing,' even while acting. They understand actions are of the body; the soul observes. When feeling tired, remember your power is within. Act without worrying about results.