Image Credit : Freepik

Brahma Muhurta, the period roughly 90 minutes before sunrise, is considered the most auspicious time for mental and spiritual practices. Waking up during this serene phase enhances clarity, focus, and energy for the day ahead. It’s the ideal time for meditation, yoga, or self-reflection, setting a powerful tone for productivity. This ancient Indian habit promotes synchronization with nature’s rhythm for holistic well-being.