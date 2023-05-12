4 vital things to know before updating your summer wardrobe

Summers have arrived, so you put all your jeans and fancy dresses inside and opt for more comfortable yet stylish clothing as a part of your daily wardrobe. So here are four essential factors to keep in mind before updating your summer wardrobe (Anushri Bokade)

Summer has arrived, and as the weather rises, we'll need light, breezy clothing to keep our bodies cool. It's time to put your jeans and fancy attires inside the cupboard and bring out your floral dresses, cotton kurtas, and tunics that keep you cool in the heat. Here is a list of four mandatory and essential things to consider.

1. Always go for cotton apparel: Cotton fabric is excellent when it comes to absorbing sweat and giving your body the relief it needs during summer. It helps keep the body dry and prevents infection from bacteria and yeast.

2. Go for lighter hues: White, yellow, beige, and other light colours reflect most of the sun's rays into the atmosphere, keeping you cool. Conversely, dark materials absorb these rays and trap their heat, making you feel hotter.

3. Wear loose clothes in summer: Avoiding tight clothes can help your body ease your circulation immensely. Loose and airy clothes can help your body escape heat through your skin more easily.

4. Choosing apt clothing: Although shorts, dresses, and sleeveless clothing are often associated with summer, these aren't the best. They expose your skin to the sun's rays, leading to issues like heat rashes and UV damage. Even though we're supposed to put sunscreen on before we go outside, many people don't, leaving their skin exposed and vulnerable.

