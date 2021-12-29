2022 Horoscope: Zodiac predictions for the new year

Want to know how 2022 will be for you when it comes to relationships, career and money? Read this



The year 2020 will soon go and, we expect 2021 to be an usher in a new ray of hope in our lives. Last year, because of the second wave of COVID-19, we saw many people facing difficulties in their personal and professional lives. Hence, we all want and keep our fingers crossed to welcome 2022 with new hopes and light. Since many believe in zodiac signs, we consulted astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to tell us the year ahead for each native.



Aquarius: The water bearer will be happy but with a constant struggle to achieve success. These individuals will have a challenging year ahead of them, especially in the first part of the year. However, things will become better in the 2nd half of the year. Romance will take the backseat but will be a discovery entirely for those in a relationship. Still, the single will be connecting with the significant other in February. Health will be optimum, barring a few bouts of flu.

Pisces: The shy sign will be in trouble for this year but for both right and wrong reasons. Professionally, the other signs will be dominating and career will be slow but this will not hamper the attention these natives will get from the opposite sex, which can be problematic for married individuals but a problem of plenty for singles. Health will be good and an excellent year to network to move ahead.

Aries: The sign of Ram is known for never say die attitude and tends to take things head-on when faced with difficulty. So, 2022 will be the ideal setup for Ariens as there will be many mountains to climb and conquer. There will be a respite from both personal and professional challenges from mid of 2022 and all the things are bound to fall in place by the end of 2022 provided the amount of efforts made during this time. Love life may be a bit rocky initially but will ease by the end of the year. These natives may get into health trouble regularly, so they will have to take precautions related to stress

Taurus: Like a bull, these natives firmly stand their ground and blow away the obstacles by sheer force. The bull will be slogging in their career for 2022 and will come on top. The result of this hard work will reflect on their personal life as they will be looked upon by many, and some may find a suitable companion for their lives. In 2022, they need to work smart and use their force as little as possible as using force without applying minds may land them in trouble. Months from April to September will be rewarding for these individuals before they get back into the grind of daily life.

Gemini: The playful twins will be involved in much more than fun, and the initial months would be of hard work to set the tone for the whole of 2022. The overall health will be balanced for these natives and will see the spark of romance from September onwards. However, they should be cautious with money matters and not invest in schemes blindly or under peer pressure. Family ties will be better for these natives as they will be able to balance work and home beautifully.



Cancer: The sideways crawlers will have to run straight this year with a faster pace than usual, as other zodiacs will outpace them if they fail to do so. If left behind in the race, they may feel negative and underconfident but have to remain positive to reap the benefits of their in-built talents. In matters of hearts, they will remain distracted, resulting in losing someone with the highest potential for being their match. The hear burns and indecisiveness will bring in bad names from the opposite gender, so they have to be careful with the opposite gender. The luck seems to peak in November and December.

Leo: The Royals will have a treat in their lives for 2022, the confident ones will be overcoming obstacles with ease, and their wards and superiors will be pleased with their work. However, they should not let the success over their heads and treat their better half with the same respect and dignity or there might be trouble in the paradise. Altogether, a good year to grow in career and invest in deals for future.



Virgo: The kind of corporate animals these natives are, the chances of climbing the ladder is relatively high from March onwards. These social animals need to find the right balance between work and personal life as 2022 will create many instances of both lives overlapping each other. With offices working in full capacity, they may find a secret admirer within their office confines but should not pursue it and savor the attention. Healthwise, they should take extra precautions to eyes related ailments.

Libra: The debaters and extroverts these natives are, this also act as a magnet for controversies and unnecessary stress. In 2022, these natives have to be watchful of their words in both personal and professional life, or they may land in trouble. On the romance front, the opposite sex will stay interested in your views and thoughts, and August will be the time to build a connection with that special someone. Healthwise, these natives have to check their digestive system as there may be issues related to the digestive system.

Scorpio: The passionate creatures with vengeful nature will be inclined towards creativity this year as they may be drawn towards arts, music and other creative fields to either pursue a career or indulge in it. The Scorpios will be having a tough time with the opposite gender as their instinct to attack will keep the possibilities away.



Sagittarius: The happy go lucky natives will remain happy this year despite a few hiccups in the first few months of 2022. The year will be good for them from every prospect. There is also a good possibility of getting into profitable deals and getting something from inheritance. On the love front, there will be some distraction from the opposite gender as it may hamper the settled relationship. Tread with caution. The superiors will be supportive, and natives will enjoy good health.

