Image Credit : Getty

These days, we spend a lot of time looking at mobile, laptop, and TV screens. As a result, our eyes are under stress, our vision is weakening, and we're needing glasses sooner. This problem is common across all ages. But we often neglect our eye health. Truth be told, some foods are a boon for eye health and reduce the risk of vision loss. So let's explore 10 superfoods that can help keep your eyes healthy and possibly delay the need for glasses.