Image Credit : Freepik

The romance novel has the power to evoke emotions, warm hearts, and explain that love is truly one of the best gifts life could give. From classic tales with moral lessons to contemporary stories about love itself, these novels chronicle timeless experiences about human interactions, hope, and devotion. So, should you be looking for the stories that cherish the magic called love? Here are the 10 must-read novels in romance you just can't miss.