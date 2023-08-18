Entertainment

'Chemmeen' to 'Ore Kadal': 7 Malayalam movies based on classic novels

The Malayalam film industry has the gift of bringing timeless literary works to the cinematic medium in the most inspiring way possible.

Image credits: IMDB

'Chemmeen'

'Chemmeen' translates to Little Prawn. The movie by Ramu Kariat was released in 1965 and is based on the novel by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai which goes by the same name. 

Image credits: IMDB

'Mathilukal'

'Mathilukal' (Walls) is an autobiographical novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Adoor Gopalakrishnan directed and produced the movie by the same name in 1990. 

Image credits: IMDB

'Thoovanathumbikal'

'Udakappola' is Padmarajan's novel on which 'Thoovanathumbikal' is based. It was not a success during its time but  receives great contemporary critical appreciation 

Image credits: IMDB

'Thanmathra'

'Thanmathra' (Molecule) by Blessy is based on Padmarajan's short story 'Orma'. It explores the struggles of a man with Alzheimer's disease and how his family deals with it. 

Image credits: IMDB

'Ore Kadal'

'Ore Kadal' (The Sea Within) is written and directed by Shyamaprasad. It is based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's Bengali novel Hirak Deepthi.

Image credits: IMDB

'Akam'

Shalini Usha Nair directed the movie 'Akam' starring Fahadh Faasil. It is a retelling of Malayattoor Ramakrishnan's classic psycho-thriller novel Yakshi which was written in 1967.

Image credits: IMDB

'Ivan Megharoopam'

'Ivan Megharoopam' tells the life of Malayalam poet P. Kunhiraman Nair. It is based on his autobiography, Kaviyude Kalpadukal. 'The Fourth Wall' gives great movie insights. 

Image credits: IMDB
