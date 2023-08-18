'Chemmeen' to 'Ore Kadal': 7 Malayalam movies based on classic novels

Entertainment
The Malayalam film industry has the gift of bringing timeless literary works to the cinematic medium in the most inspiring way possible.
'Chemmeen' translates to Little Prawn. The movie by Ramu Kariat was released in 1965 and is based on the novel by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai which goes by the same name.
'Mathilukal' (Walls) is an autobiographical novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Adoor Gopalakrishnan directed and produced the movie by the same name in 1990.
'Udakappola' is Padmarajan's novel on which 'Thoovanathumbikal' is based. It was not a success during its time but receives great contemporary critical appreciation
'Thanmathra' (Molecule) by Blessy is based on Padmarajan's short story 'Orma'. It explores the struggles of a man with Alzheimer's disease and how his family deals with it.
'Ore Kadal' (The Sea Within) is written and directed by Shyamaprasad. It is based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's Bengali novel Hirak Deepthi.
Shalini Usha Nair directed the movie 'Akam' starring Fahadh Faasil. It is a retelling of Malayattoor Ramakrishnan's classic psycho-thriller novel Yakshi which was written in 1967.
'Ivan Megharoopam' tells the life of Malayalam poet P. Kunhiraman Nair. It is based on his autobiography, Kaviyude Kalpadukal.