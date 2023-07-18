Teenagers, add these 7 best Agatha Christie novels to your collection

Lifestyle
Agatha Christie's novels are known for their engaging plots and here are some of the best Agatha Christie novels that are particularly suitable for teenagers.
Miss Marple, another beloved Christie detective, investigates the discovery of a young woman's body in the library of Colonel and Mrs. Bantry.
Hercule Poirot receives letters signed by "A.B.C." warning of murders to come. As the bodies pile up in alphabetical order, Poirot races to stop the killer.
Poirot finds himself on a luxury cruise along the Nile River when a murder takes place onboard, leaving him to untangle a web of jealousy and deceit.
Narrated by Dr. James Sheppard, this novel follows Poirot as he investigates the murder of Roger Ackroyd, a wealthy man with a complex web of relationships.
Poirot is called to re-examine a murder case that occurred 16 years earlier when Caroline Crale was convicted of poisoning her husband.
Poirot is on vacation when he meets a young woman who believes she's the target of several accidents. He investigates the potential danger lurking around her.
When a murder occurs on the luxurious Orient Express train, famed detective Hercule Poirot must solve the case before the train reaches its destination.