10-minute daily facial massage: 5 ways to get youthful skin without spending a dime
Women often spend a lot on beauty treatments. But you can enhance your facial beauty at home without spending a dime. Just 10 minutes of daily facial massage can make you look and feel amazing.
| Published : Jun 03 2025, 06:58 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Facial massages
Women often spend a lot on beauty treatments. But you can enhance your facial beauty at home without spending a dime. Just 10 minutes of daily facial massage can make you look and feel amazing.
Forehead Massage:
Forehead wrinkles can be a sign of aging. This massage helps reduce them. Gently massage upwards and outwards from the center of your forehead. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently massage your forehead upwards with your palm to relax the muscles.
25
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Eye Massage:
Dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes can make your face look tired. This massage helps refresh the eye area. Gently massage outwards from the inner corner of your eyes towards the brow bone. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently tap around your eyes with your ring finger to increase blood circulation.
35
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Cheeks and Jaw Massage:
Sagging cheeks and jawline can change the shape of your face. This massage helps lift the cheeks and tighten the jawline. Gently massage upwards from the bottom of your cheeks towards your ears. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently massage from under your jawline towards your ears with your fingertips.
45
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Lip and Mouth Massage:
Lines around the mouth are a sign of aging. This massage helps reduce these lines. Gently massage from the corners of your mouth upwards towards your nose. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently pull your lips outwards with your thumb and index finger to soften them.
55
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Neck Massage:
Don't forget your neck when massaging your face. A sagging neck can make you look older. Gently massage upwards from the base of your neck towards your jawline. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently pinch and release the neck muscles with your fingertips.
Top Stories