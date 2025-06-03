Image Credit : stockPhoto

Women often spend a lot on beauty treatments. But you can enhance your facial beauty at home without spending a dime. Just 10 minutes of daily facial massage can make you look and feel amazing.

Forehead Massage:

Forehead wrinkles can be a sign of aging. This massage helps reduce them. Gently massage upwards and outwards from the center of your forehead. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently massage your forehead upwards with your palm to relax the muscles.