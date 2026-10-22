BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia mocked the Gandhi family and alleged that it was focused on regaining power. Raihan, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, said the venue's management objected to photographs depicting Delhi protests, including two featuring the Indian Tricolour. Priyanka and Robert have publicly supported him.

The dispute over photographs allegedly removed from Raihan Vadra's exhibition at Bikaner House in Delhi has escalated into a political confrontation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeting the Gandhi family and Congress leaders backing the young photographer's right to artistic expression. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia attacked the Congress leadership, alleging that the family was focused on regaining political power. His remarks came after Raihan, the son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, questioned the decision to object to photographs depicting protests by young people in Delhi.

“Congress' sycophant leaders are saying that he is the future president of Congress,” Bhatia said, mocking the speculation about Raihan's political future.

He also targeted Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as a “defective product” and making a sarcastic remark about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supposedly launching her son into politics.

What did Gaurav Bhatia say about Raihan Vadra?

Bhatia alleged that the Gandhi family was willing to do anything to return to power. “This fake Gandhi family wants power every time, and as soon as they are out of power, they will do anything,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson added that the law would prevail, regardless of whether the person involved was Rahul Gandhi or Raihan Vadra. He also mocked the Congress leadership by suggesting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's next political project was to launch her son after Rahul Gandhi.

His comments added a political dimension to the dispute, which Raihan has framed around freedom of expression and the responsibilities of institutions hosting art exhibitions.

Why did Raihan Vadra object to the Bikaner House decision?

Raihan alleged that the management of Bikaner House had objected to photographs showing protests by young people in Delhi and instructed him to remove two images featuring the Indian Tricolour.

He said he did not know whether external pressure had influenced the decision, but maintained that the management had made the call.

“I don't know if there was any pressure or anything from anywhere else. I know that it was the management here that decided to take that decision,” Raihan said.

He also acknowledged that he could not be certain whether the decision was politically motivated. However, he said his family background gave him an opportunity to take a stand as an artist.

Raihan argued that public institutions, major art fairs and exhibition organisers had a responsibility towards artists, galleries and curators. He said they should not restrict artistic freedom simply because a work did not suit those in charge.

“Any curtailment of remunerative expression and art is wrong. Any form of censorship is wrong,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backs her son

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier expressed support for Raihan through a post on X, without directly addressing the details of the dispute.

“When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect,” she wrote.

She encouraged her son to continue standing by what he believed was true, adding that she was proud of him.

Robert Vadra also shared his son's post about the alleged removal of the photographs, lending further support to Raihan's position.

Despite the dispute, Raihan's exhibition is expected to continue in a limited form. It is also scheduled to be held in Bengaluru next month.

The episode has triggered a political exchange between the BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)