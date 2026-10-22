BJP said a report identified Progressive International as a common messaging coordinator and questioned alleged meetings involving Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It also raised questions about Rahul's Vietnam visit and a planned November 1 protest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that Congress was linked to foreign groups involved in protests in India and riots in France, citing a media report that claimed a common organisation (Progressive International) was coordinating messages across countries. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared the allegations on X, describing the report as evidence of an alleged 'anarchy and regime change plot' by Congress. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia in a press conference said, “This is India's misfortune, and if I say that India's Leader of the Opposition is a traitor, that wouldn't be wrong... The protest was merely an excuse; they wanted to spread anarchy... On October 6, 2026, Rahul Gandhi's right hand, Indian Alliance Paris, becomes established. It becomes a France-based organization. When Rahul Gandhi was detained during the protest, Indian Alliance Paris shared a video for them. It makes baseless criticism of India's democracy.”

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According to BJP, a Fox News digital investigation titled Global Chaos Inc Grows to 101 Groups examined alleged links between the French riots and Indian protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Bhatia said that the report had identified 101 organisations across 9 countries runbing red-green protest ecosystem. He said in the presser, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is presenting a model of betrayal before the country. Today, a report has appeared in a highly reputed newspaper, detailing how these alleged links of betrayal are connected to foreign agencies. Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, 'Who is the leader of these traitors?' I am saying this with deep pain and anguish. It is India's misfortune that the country's Leader of Opposition is irresponsible and immature."

He added, "And if I present the evidence before you, it would not be wrong to call him a traitor or Mir Jafar. An investigation by Fox News digital shows how, in France and several other countries, organisations have created an ecosystem across nine countries that attempts to overthrow duly elected governments... constitutional governments chosen by the people. It is a 'red-green ecosystem of protest.' According to the Fox News report, red represents communist groups, while green represents Islamist groups. If we look at this report, it states, 'Global chaos grows to 101 groups.' Global chaos, anarchy and disorder... these 101 organisations are operating across nine countries."

BJP cites Progressive International report

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said the investigation identified Progressive International (PI), described as a communist organisation, as coordinating common messaging among protests in France, Albania and India.

“The aim of the messaging was ‘acquiring organised power through new rebellion’, regime change,” they alleged, referring to the report.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi meetings questioned

BJP also alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi met representatives of Progressive International at 10 Janpath on April 10, 2025.

It claimed the alleged meeting raised questions about the Congress leadership's links with foreign organisations and demanded that the party clarify whether it had coordinated with PI during the protests.

BJP also questioned whether Rahul Gandhi's reported travel to Vietnam was connected to preparations for a protest planned for November 1.

“What was messaging between Congress and this organisation when protests were ongoing,” BJP questioned, asking Congress to explain its alleged links with the organisation.

(With inputs from agencies)