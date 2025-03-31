Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha revealed her bond with Zaheer Iqbal and In Laws

Image credits: Instagram

Warm Bond with In-Laws:

Sonakshi Sinha shared that her in-laws treat her like more than a daughter, making her feel deeply loved and cherished.

Image credits: Instagram

Extra Effort for Comfort:

She revealed that her in-laws go the extra mile to ensure she feels at home and part of the family.

Image credits: Instagram

Blessed Connection:

Sonakshi expressed gratitude for having in-laws who prioritize her happiness and well-being.

Image credits: Instagram

Playful Banter:

During a live session, her husband Zaheer Iqbal humorously added his witty remarks, showcasing their lighthearted relationship.

Image credits: Instagram

A Harmonious Family Dynamic:

Sonakshi emphasized the mutual respect and care within her family, highlighting the positive environment she enjoys.

Image credits: Instagram

