Sonakshi Sinha revealed her bond with Zaheer Iqbal and In Laws

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha shared that her in-laws treat her like more than a daughter, making her feel deeply loved and cherished.
She revealed that her in-laws go the extra mile to ensure she feels at home and part of the family.
Sonakshi expressed gratitude for having in-laws who prioritize her happiness and well-being.
During a live session, her husband Zaheer Iqbal humorously added his witty remarks, showcasing their lighthearted relationship.
Sonakshi emphasized the mutual respect and care within her family, highlighting the positive environment she enjoys.
