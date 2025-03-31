Nidhi Tiwari Appointed as PM Modi's Private Secretary: Details

Career
Nidhi Tiwari, a 2014 batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nidhi Tiwari was previously working as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Seeing her excellent work, she has now been given this new responsibility.
As PM's Private Secretary, Nidhi Tiwari will be responsible for coordinating his daily tasks, organizing important meetings, and coordinating with various government departments.
The post of Private Secretary to the Prime Minister is considered very important in India, as the Private Secretary directly assists in the functions of the Prime Minister.
According to reports, the salary of a Private Secretary in the PMO is determined under Pay Matrix Level-14. At this level, Nidhi Tiwari's monthly salary will be ₹1,44,200.
In addition to salary, the Prime Minister's Private Secretary will also get Dearness Allowance (DA), House Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA) and other allowances.
Nidhi Tiwari joined IFS in 2014. She has worked as Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs' Disarmament & International Security Affairs Department.
In November 2022, IFS Nidhi Tiwari was appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Nidhi Tiwari was born in PM Modi's Lok Sabha seat Varanasi. She joined IFS after securing 96th rank in UPSC 2013.
Before success in UPSC, she has worked as Assistant Commissioner in Varanasi. Now, as PM Modi's Private Secretary, Nidhi Tiwari's role is going to be important.
