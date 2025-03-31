Career

Nidhi Tiwari Appointed as PM Modi's Private Secretary: Details

IFS Nidhi Tiwari becomes Private Secretary to Narendra Modi

Nidhi Tiwari, a 2014 batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nidhi Tiwari was working as Deputy Secretary in PMO

Nidhi Tiwari was previously working as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Seeing her excellent work, she has now been given this new responsibility.

What's the responsibility of PM's Private Secretary Nidhi Tiwari?

As PM's Private Secretary, Nidhi Tiwari will be responsible for coordinating his daily tasks, organizing important meetings, and coordinating with various government departments.

The post of Private Secretary to the Prime Minister is significant

The post of Private Secretary to the Prime Minister is considered very important in India, as the Private Secretary directly assists in the functions of the Prime Minister.

How much salary does the PM's Private Secretary get?

According to reports, the salary of a Private Secretary in the PMO is determined under Pay Matrix Level-14. At this level, Nidhi Tiwari's monthly salary will be ₹1,44,200.

These allowances are also available in addition to salary

In addition to salary, the Prime Minister's Private Secretary will also get Dearness Allowance (DA), House Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA) and other allowances.

Nidhi Tiwari's career journey

Nidhi Tiwari joined IFS in 2014. She has worked as Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs' Disarmament & International Security Affairs Department.

Also became Deputy Secretary in PMO

In November 2022, IFS Nidhi Tiwari was appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Nidhi Tiwari's connection to Varanasi, UPSC rank

Nidhi Tiwari was born in PM Modi's Lok Sabha seat Varanasi. She joined IFS after securing 96th rank in UPSC 2013.

Has worked as Assistant Commissioner in Varanasi

Before success in UPSC, she has worked as Assistant Commissioner in Varanasi. Now, as PM Modi's Private Secretary, Nidhi Tiwari's role is going to be important.

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

How to work smarter: Productivity tips from billionaires

How sharp is your IQ? Answer these 8 tricky brain puzzles!

Mastering the art of cover letter: What recruiters want to see