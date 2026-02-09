- Home
- Karnataka News
- Wedding Drama: Second Marriage Without Divorce, First Wife Intervenes; Mandya Woman Lodges Complaint
Wedding Drama: Second Marriage Without Divorce, First Wife Intervenes; Mandya Woman Lodges Complaint
A wedding turned chaotic as a man’s second marriage without divorce was interrupted by his first wife. A young woman from Mandya has also filed a complaint alleging cash and gold collected for the planned ceremony. Authorities are investigating.
Wedding Cancelled Amid Chaos at Yediyur
The wedding of Hariprasad, a physical education teacher, which was scheduled to be held at the Yediyur mandapam, was abruptly cancelled at the last minute by his first wife, leading to confusion and unrest at the venue.
Guests and organisers were left stunned as preparations came to an unexpected halt, turning the entire wedding hall into a scene of chaos.
Hariprasad Faces Fresh Setback Amid Controversy
Hariprasad, who was preparing to remarry after his first marriage, has been dealt yet another shock. A young woman from Mandya, Kuda, has reportedly lodged a complaint against him at the Amrutur police station in Kunigal taluk of Tumkur district, adding to the mounting complications surrounding his personal life.
Mandya Woman Files Complaint
A young woman from Mandya has filed a complaint against Hariprasad, alleging that he was planning to marry a second time while concealing the fact that he was already married.
Authorities at Amrutur police station in Kunigal taluk of Tumkur district have registered the case, and the matter is under investigation.
The complaint has added a new layer of controversy to Hariprasad’s personal life, which has already been under public scrutiny following the abrupt cancellation of his recent wedding at Yediyur.
Complaint Alleges Hariprasad Collected Cash and Gold Before Wedding
The complaint lodged against Hariprasad at Amruttur police station by a young woman from Mandya alleges that he received substantial amounts of cash and gold ornaments in connection with the planned wedding.
The woman has demanded the return of the money and items he collected, claiming that he concealed his prior marital status while planning the second marriage.
Wedding Drama Unfolds as First Wife Interrupts Ceremony
Hariprasad, a physical education teacher at a private school in Bengaluru, was preparing to remarry a young woman from Mandya whom he had known for three years, even as his first wife remained involved in divorce proceedings.
Yesterday, during the wedding at the Kalyana Mantapa, the first wife unexpectedly arrived, creating a scene of chaos and forcing the ceremony to be called off.
Hariprasad Responds to Allegations Over Second Marriage
Hariprasad has claimed that the young woman from Mandya and her mother were aware of his first marriage.
He stated that only time will reveal who is speaking the truth and who is not, as the investigation into the cancelled wedding and the related complaints continues.
The conflicting claims have added to the ongoing public scrutiny of Hariprasad’s personal life and legal troubles.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.