A young woman from Mandya has filed a complaint against Hariprasad, alleging that he was planning to marry a second time while concealing the fact that he was already married.

Authorities at Amrutur police station in Kunigal taluk of Tumkur district have registered the case, and the matter is under investigation.

The complaint has added a new layer of controversy to Hariprasad’s personal life, which has already been under public scrutiny following the abrupt cancellation of his recent wedding at Yediyur.